Fourth day of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Winter session begins amid bedlam

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

The fourth day of the Winter session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Thursday with Opposition BJP demanding revokation of suspension of three of its MLAs. The question hour was conducted amidst hullabaloo of the BJP MLAs who later staged a walk out, and raised slogans against government outside the Assembly.

Watch what else is making news:

The three suspended BJP MLAs, Suresh Bharadwaj, Rajiv Bindal and Randhir Sharma, sat on the stairs of gate no 1 in protest after they were denied entry to the Assembly on Thursday. The trio were suspended after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday moved a motion seeking their suspension for the rest of the winter session for contempt of the House and the Chair.

Suresh Bharadwaj was suspended for occupying the Chair of the Himachal Pradesh Speaker, with the Chief Minister terming his act as “reprehensible”. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition PK Dhumal called the state government’s attitude “dictatorial”. “The Government is working on the press news, as no notice of suspension was given to the three MLAs. It is the clear example of dictatorial attitude of the Vir Bhadra lead Congress government in the state,” he said. The winter session will conclude on Friday.