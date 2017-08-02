Fourth case in Gurgaon: 15-year-old’s hair ‘chopped’

Police question the teenager’s family. No case has been registered so far. Manoj Kumar Police question the teenager’s family. No case has been registered so far. Manoj Kumar

Yet another case of a woman’s braid being allegedly chopped off was reported from Gurgaon on Tuesday — this time involving a 15-year-old. This is the fourth such incident to be reported in the city. The alleged incident took place around 5 am in Krishna Nagar Colony on Basai road. The girl, a Class VI student, said, “I was sleeping with my mother when I heard the noise of a cutter. When I woke up, my braid had been cut.”

Her mother added, “She woke me up claiming she could hear the sound of a cutter. I asked her to turn on the light, but we couldn’t see anyone in the room. Then she started complaining of a headache, and we saw that her hair had been chopped off.”

Police said they are investigating the incident, although no case has been registered so far.

Asking people not to indulge in rumour mongering, “which can create an atmosphere of fear”, Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said, “Right now, the incidents are few in number but the rumours being circulated are many. If this continues, these can be an impediment to the investigation as well.”

