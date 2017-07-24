Fourteen months in office, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal discovers government files don’t move fast

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Source: PTI Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Source: PTI Photo)

Completing 14 months in office, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday here discovered that files in government departments were not moving at the desired pace, and asked officers at all levels to make efforts to ensure speedy disposal of files.

“The people want files related to their various applications and demands should move fast. When files move fast, common people get a lot of relief. I am telling you on the basis of feedback from what common people are talking about,” Sonowal said while reviewing the government’s functioning at a meeting of senior officers at Guwahati on Monday. “Speedy file movement will also stimulate overall development of the state and speedy implementation of government schemes,” the chief minister said, making it clear that people at the grassroots were not very happy at the functioning of his government. “Efforts have to be taken at all levels of government departments,” he added. Sonowal, who repeatedly said that he was abreast of what common people at the grassroots were talking about the government’s functioning in the villages and districts, also asked officers to ensure fulfillment of the people’s aspirations through an “impressive” work culture.

“A section of people has alleged that the speed of the government’s works had slowed down and there has been a negative impact on the culture of work. In this backdrop, all government departments have to take the responsibility to restore the trust of the people in governance,” Sonowal said. “I have picked up a lot of impressions from people at the grassroots level,” he added.

The chief minister who reminded the officers that the BJP-led government had come to power for the larger interest of the people, also pointed out that the government had to work resolutely to achieve the desired changes in real sense of the term. “To give respect to the tenets of democracy, the fruits of governance have to be delivered even at far-flung areas. We have to double the good work done by the government this year after the impressive first year,” Sonowal told the officers, asking them to make the government more responsive and accountable.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd