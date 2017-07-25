Four Zika cases reported in India so far: Government

Four Zika cases have been reported so far in the country (Representational Image/ AP Photo) Four Zika cases have been reported so far in the country (Representational Image/ AP Photo)

Four cases of the Zika infection have been reported in the country so far, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Three laboratory-confirmed cases, including that of a pregnant woman, were reported from Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad district in Gujarat. The fourth case was from Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste said the Zika infection causes mild disease which has symptoms like fever, body ache and headache, among others. “The majority of those infected do not have any symptoms. Cases require only symptomatic treatment. Hospitalisation is not required.

“Very few among those affected develop the neurological illness called Guillain-Barré syndrome which requires intensive care. Such patients can be managed in the ICUs of government and private hospitals,” he said in his reply.

