Four youths assault traffic cop

A HEAD constable with Chandigarh traffic police, Harvinder Singh (48), was roughed up by four youths, riding a white Verna at Piccadilly roundabout, Sector 34, on Monday evening. The youths also tore the uniform of the traffic policeman. The incident occurred around 8.45 pm.

Harvinder said, “Four youths parked their Verna by the roadside under suspicious circumstances and I told them to move their car from the main road because it was creating problems for other commuters. But they got into a heated argument with me. When I asked one of them, sitting on the driver’s seat, to show me his licence, he refused to hand it to me. Later, they roughed me up and even tore up my uniform. Passers-by rescued me and I passed the information to the police control room.”

Sources said one of the four youths introduced himself as the reader of Tarn Taran SSP but failed to produce any documents. Subsequently, a team of Sector 34 police station personnel arrived and rounded up all four before impounding the Verna. A DDR was registered at Sector 34 PS. The four youths were being questioned till the filing of this report.

