Four years of Modi govt: SP, BSP attack Centre over inflation, ‘mismanagement’

While BSP chief Mayawati slammed the government for its “widespread mismanagement”, SP president Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to criticise the Centre’s policies, which he said had triggered inflation and unemployment. While BSP chief Mayawati slammed the government for its “widespread mismanagement”, SP president Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to criticise the Centre’s policies, which he said had triggered inflation and unemployment.

Stating that the Central government had failed on all fronts, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party led a double-pronged attack on the Narendra Modi administration on Saturday on its fourth anniversary.

While BSP chief Mayawati slammed the government for its “widespread mismanagement”, SP president Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to criticise the Centre’s policies, which he said had triggered inflation and unemployment.

Mayawati said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps calling all his work historic. Probably this is the reason petrol and diesel prices have risen to a historic level and people are feeling harassed.”

Addressing the media in Lucknow, Mayawati said the BSP will start a countrywide agitation if this is not controlled.

Petrol prices have been increased by over Rs 3 per litre over the last 13 days, leading to a political slugfest. On Saturday, it increased 0.18 per cent (14 paise) to Rs 77.97 per litre in Delhi, against Friday’s Rs 77.83 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price rose by 13 paise to Rs 85.78 per litre — against Friday’s Rs 85.65 per litre.

“Because of the wrong economic strategies of the Narendra Modi government, especially the immature decision of demonetisation and the GST, there is an unprecedented rise in poverty, inflation and unemployment in the country. Even the price of rupee is decreasing day by day,” Mayawati said.

She said the“widespread mismanagement and anarchy in every field is proof that the true meaning of BJP reign is now jungle raaj”.

The BSP chief also accused the BJP of trying to hush up rape cases in Kathua and Unnao.

Akhilesh alleged that the four years of the BJP-led government at the Centre have come as “immense disappointment” to the people.

He tweeted, “Raajneeti mein bhrashtachar ka khel, Banking system hua fail. Petrol, diesel ke daam uchhtam, Dollar ke mukable Rupee nyuntam. Desh se ghotalebaaz faraar, videshon me dikhave ka karaar. Menhgai pe GST ki maar. Dalit, gareeb, mahila par vaar. Kisan, berozgar, karobari behaal, Mubarak hon ye chaar saal (game of corruption in politics, banking system is failed… petrol and diesel price are at the highest, rupee price is at the lowest… Those involved in scams have left the country. There is the GST blow over inflation. Attack on Dalits, poor and women. Farmers, unemployed and businessmen are in pain… Congratulations on these four years).”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App