Four years of Modi govt LIVE UPDATES: Thumbs up from Adityanath, brickbats from Congress, BSP

Monday, May 27, marks the fourth anniversary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. It was a challenging four-year tenure for the PM, with controversies surrounding the Rafale deal, tumultuous ties with China and Pakistan, tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, demonetisation and GST, and farmer distress among a few issues. Diplomacy has been one of the key thrust areas of the government as their diplomatic outreach has come a long way in the last four years. Although the government witnessed several ups and downs in its relationship with different countries, it had to adapt to the changes.
While the Congress-led Opposition has criticised the prime minister of keeping silent on critical issues, Modi did not make things easier by holding no interactions with the press during the entirety of his tenure.
On Saturday, one day prior to completing four years, congratulations and reactions from political leaders have started coming in.
Highlights
Uttar Pradesh CM Yodi Adityanath congratulated the PM and the government for completing four years at the Centre. "I congratulate the Prime Minister and his entire cabinet for successful four years in the central government. I have faith that India will emerge as a super power in the world under PM's guidance. Congress must be prepared for another defeat in 2019, Adityanath told ANI.
Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "The essence of the last four years is 'mera bhashan hi mera prashasan hai,' 'only my rhetoric is my governance' and on all parameters the Narendra Modi govt has been an absolute catastrophe," news agency ANI reported.
Hello. Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes four years in power on Sunday, May 27. Follow our blog for latest updates on what leaders across the country have to say about the tenure of the NDA government.