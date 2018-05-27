Left parties on NDA at four: Slogans hollow, promises betrayed

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express photo) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express photo)

The Left parties criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central government on its fourth anniversary on Saturday, accusing it of “near-complete reneging of the promises made to people in 2014”.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that these four years had seen an “unprecedented assault” on India’s social fabric and people’s livelihood.

Yechury said: “The country was promised achhe din (good days). The country was promised development and prosperity. The country was promised to be converted into a strong nation capable of rising to heights that were inconceivable during the last seven decades since independence. The country was promised sabka saath, sabka vikas (development for all).”

He said each slogan has turned out to be “hollow”, and all promises “stand betrayed”.

In an article in party mouthpiece People’s Democracy, the CPI(M) leader wrote: “There has been a four-pronged attack that continues to intensify by the day during these four years. The aggressive pursuit of neo-liberal economic reforms ruining the lives of a vast majority of our people, sharpening communal polarisation leading to ruptures that is tearing asunder the social fabric of our country, an all-round attack on parliamentary democracy and constitutional authorities and institutions and completely surrendering India’s independent foreign policy and our sovereignty to the dictates of US imperialism.”

These four put together constitute the most serious of assaults on both the country and the people, he said.

CPI leader D Raja alleged that the BJP-RSS combine had unleashed “fascism, fear and intimidation”, with people living in fear and insecurity and their constitutional and democratic rights under attack.

“The BJP government has remained in office for four years and there is no other achievement. It is full of failures. All we got is rhetoric in these years,” Raja said.

While the industrial sector is in doldrums and people have lost jobs in the unorganised sector, the agriculture sector is in deep crisis, Raja said.

He said the ‘sabke saath sabka vikas’ slogan had become “nothing but ‘corporates ka saath, corporates ka vikas’.”

