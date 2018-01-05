Four years gone and no Lokpal: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo by Pradeep Kumar Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo by Pradeep Kumar

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Centre over the long-pending appointment of Lokpal, even four years after the Citizen’s Ombudsman Bill was passed in the Parliament. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi asked the BJP-led Central government how long will it ‘blow the tune of falsehood’. “Four years have gone by, but the Lokpal has not come. The public is asking only one question, till when will you blow the tune of falsehood? “Are the ‘defenders of democracy’ and ‘harbingers of accountability’ listening?” he asked in tweets using ‘#FindingLokpal’ as hashtag.

Under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, ombudsmen are to be appointed at the Centre and in states for inquiring into allegations of corruption against public functionaries. Gandhi also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet of December 2013 on the passage of the Lokpal Bill when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre and he was the Gujarat chief minister.

Notably, in 2013, UPA was in power and Narendra Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister. Modi had tweeted, “Am very proud of the positive and proactive role played by BJP MPs under leadership of Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley in passing Lokpal Bill.”

बीत गए चार साल

नहीं आया लोकपाल

जनता पूछे एक सवाल

कब तक बजाओगे ‘झूठी ताल’? Are the ‘defenders of democracy’ & ‘harbingers of accountability’ listening?#FindingLokpal pic.twitter.com/v9Kc2Io3Ur — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 5, 2018

The anti-corruption ombudsman bill was passed by Parliament in 2013, but no Lokpal has been appointed so far.

