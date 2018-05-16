Four tribal students from Chandrapur scale Mount Everest

All the 10 students had undergone rigorous training for 18 months at various places before embarking on the Everest mission from the Chinese side. (Representational photo) All the 10 students had undergone rigorous training for 18 months at various places before embarking on the Everest mission from the Chinese side. (Representational photo)

Four students of Chandrapur’s two tribal ashram (residential) schools climbed to the top Mount Everest early Wednesday, creating history.

They are the first tribal students from India to have scaled Mount Everest. As earlier reported by The Indian Express, these students hadn’t even heard of Mount Everest before they were approached by the authorities with the idea. They were among the 10 tribal students from various government asharam schools in Chandrapur, who were selected under a joint initiative of Maharashtra Tribal Department and Chandrapur Collectorate called ‘Mission Shaurya’ to conquer the world’s tallest mountain peak.

“Umakant Madavi(19), Parmesh Aale(19) and Manisha Dhurve(18), from Devada asharam school and Kavidas Katmode(18), from Jivati asharam school were the successful students. While Kavidas and Umakant reached the summit at 3.25 am, Parmesh and Manisha reached at 4.25 am and 4.35 am respectively,” Chandrapur Collector Ashutosh Salil told The Indian Express.

Salil also said, “Two others — Vikas Soyam and Indu Kannake will make an attempt for the summit on May 17 and 18, respectively. The four successful students will return to the base camp by Wednesday night.”

Salil further said that Chhaya Atram and Aakash Madavi had to return to Chandrapur as they were suffering from “altitude sickness”. “The remaining two Akshay Atram and Vikas Soyam may also subsequently attempt depending on whether mountaineering expert Shekhar Babu takes a favorable call after considering their fitness and weather conditions,” he added.

All the 10 students had undergone rigorous training for 18 months at various places before embarking on the Everest mission from the Chinese side.

