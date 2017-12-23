Four textile traders held for selling sarees with Buddha images

Four textile traders in Surat were arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in the sale of sarees on which images of Gautam Buddha were printed. Police arrested the traders for “hurting sentiments of a section of society” and seized 1,200 sarees from four shops in different textile markets of the city.

The arrests were made after one Samast Yuva Ambedkar Samaj Surat (SYASS) submitted a memorandum to the district collector in this regard.

On Thursday, SYASS leader Kunal Sonvane collected information about shops that allegedly sold the sarees and later filed a police complaint.

Police registered offences under various sections of the IPC and raided a few shops from where they claimed to have seized as many as 1,200 Buddha-printed sarees. Police also arrested four shop owners.

