Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off Neduntheevu on Thursday. The fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested for allegedly fishing close to the island nation and taken to Karainagar along with their boat, Inspector of Fisheries department C George said.

The naval men also snapped the fishing nets of several other fishermen from this coastal town and Mandapam, while they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet and chased them away, he said. On September 11, twelve fishermen from here were arrested by the Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

