Extreme interference of Centre with Judiciary dangerous for democracy: Mamata Banerjee

"Judiciary and Media are the pillars of democracy. Extreme interference of Central Government with Judiciary is dangerous for democracy," Banerjee said in a tweet on Friday.

Written by SANTANU CHOWDHURY | Kolkata | Updated: January 12, 2018 4:40 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Source: File/ Express photo by Subham Dutta)
After four Supreme Court judges held a press conference alleging that the administration at the apex court was not in order, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that extreme interference of Central Government with Judiciary is dangerous for democracy.

“We are deeply anguished with the developments today about the Supreme Court. What we are getting from the statement of the four senior Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court about the affairs of the Court makes us really sad as citizens. Judiciary and Media are the pillars of democracy. Extreme interference of Central Government with Judiciary is dangerous for democracy,” Banerjee said in a tweet on Friday.

The reaction from the West Bengal Chief Minister came after four Supreme Court judges—Justices Kurian Joseph, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur— held a press conference for the first time in the history of the country.

They alleged that the administration of the nation’s top court was not in order and they were left with no choice but to address the nation after they failed to convince the Chief Justice. They also released a letter they had written to the Chief Justice of India.

  1. Sudalaimani Soundararaj
    Jan 12, 2018 at 5:22 pm
    There could be interference by the central government in court judgement of the following cases. A) Jayalalitha DA case verdict was announced after the death of Jayalalitha. B) 2G Scam. C) Lalu Prasad yadav fodder case.
