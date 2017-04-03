Four students held, released on bail: ‘Didn’t know we overtook Smriti Irani car’, said accused

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo) Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo)

Four students of Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College, who allegedly overtook Union minister Smriti Irani’s car in Lutyens’ Delhi in an inebriated condition Saturday, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman. They were later released on bail from Chanakyapuri police station.

The four youths, aged between 18 and 20, apologised for their act and claimed they did not know whose car they had overtaken. “The youths told police that they did not know that they had overtaken Irani’s car and they didn’t indulge in any misbehaviour,” the sources said.

“We agree that we have broken rules. We don’t know whose car we overtook and whatever happened was in ignorance. We apologise for whatever happened,” one of them said after coming out on bail.

Police have seized their mobile phones and sent to FSL. “We were making some fun videos and were dancing inside the car. We didn’t realise whose car we had overtaken. Our phones have been seized but I can say that we didn’t make any videos of anybody else. Our phones contain pictures and videos of just the four of us,” he said. They wanted to upload the videos on Instagram, sources said.

Irani had just landed in Delhi from Mumbai when the incident occurred. Sources said Irani made a PCR call at 5.18 pm on Saturday. “The medical reports of the accused persons confirmed the presence of alcohol in their blood,” Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak said.

