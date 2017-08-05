Four Spanish nationals among five killed in Andhra Pradesh road accident

The local driver of the mini-bus died in the head-on collision in Chittoor. (Google Maps) The local driver of the mini-bus died in the head-on collision in Chittoor. (Google Maps)

Four Spanish tourists including a woman were killed when a mini-bus they were travelling in collided with a tanker in Chitoor district Saturday morning. The local driver of the mini-bus also died in the head-on collision. Chitoor police said that 11 tourists from Spain were going to Puducherry from Putthaparthi when the mishap occurred.

They had come to see development activities, initiated by the Rural Development Trust run by a group from Spain, in a village in Anantapuramu district. The remaining seven escaped with minor injuries and were treated at the local government hospital. Chittoor District Collector P S Paradyumna directed Madanapalle Sub-Collector Vetri Selvi to ensure that the injured get proper medical care in the area hospital and the post-mortem procedure on the deceased is completed without delay.

