J&K: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, militants hurl grenade at security forces; four injured

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard in front of Bakhshi Stadium, the main venue for independence day parade in Srinagar.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi Paramilitary soldiers stand guard in front of Bakhshi Stadium, the main venue for independence day parade in Srinagar.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

At least four security personnel were injured on Monday after a grenade was hurled at them by militants in Budgam district of central Kashmir, according to news agency PTI. The militants reportedly hurled the grenade at a road opening party of CRPF and police at Batpora in Magam area, 20 kilometres from Srinagar.

According to a police official, amongst the injured, three are CRPF personnel and one policeman. The injured personnel have been admitted to SKIMS Medical College hospital at Bemina.

Earlier in the day, a seventeen-year-old boy was injured after a shell, he found near an encounter site at Bamnloo in Pulwama, exploded. The explosive, according to a PTI report, was apparently left behind at an encounter site around 40 days back in Kashmir’s Pulwama district.The boy, Danish Ahmad Khanday, was later taken to a local hospital from where doctors referred him to the SMHS hospital here for further treatment.

The attack comes amidst beefed up security arrangements across Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day in view of the recent spurt in militancy-related incidents in the Valley. According to officials, Special check-points have been set up at various places within the city and its outskirts and similar arrangements have been in place at district headquarters where the functions are scheduled to take place. The security forces have also been directed to remain vigilant and intensify checking to keep the militants at bay.

