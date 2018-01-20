Four SDPI workers arrested in ABVP activist’s murder case in Kannur

Shyam Prasad, the victim(L) and the four accused in the case. (Express Photo) Shyam Prasad, the victim(L) and the four accused in the case. (Express Photo)

Four workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front, have been arrested by the police for alleged involvement in the killing of ABVP activist Shyam Prasad in Kannur district of the state.

Prasad, an ABVP activist studying at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Peravoor, was riding a motorcycle on Friday when he was waylaid by some youths in a car. Though he tried to take shelter in a house nearby, the gang followed him and hacked him to death. Police say Prasad’s murder was an act of retaliation following an attack on an SDPI worker allegedly by RSS workers in the area last week. A school bus driver, the SDPI activist is recuperating in a hospital.

Police say the four SDPI workers —Salim Hamza, Ameer Abdul Rahman, Muhammad Basheer and Shaheem Shamsudeen— have confessed to committing the murder. Basheer is also an accused in the murder of CPM worker Naroth Dileepan. Police have been able to retrieve the weapons used in the murder. The accused were arrested from Thalappuzha in neighbouring Wayanad district based on the inputs of the eye-witnesses.

On Saturday, Prasad’s body was cremated in the presence of senior BJP and RSS leaders in Koothuparambu. A dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP in the district was largely peaceful with heavy police presence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd