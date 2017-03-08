Four registry clerks suspended by deputy commissioner, Faridabad

Four registry clerks have been suspended for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies in an illegal manner. Besides, an inquiry against a Tehsildar and three Naib Tehsildars has also been recommended by the Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, Sameer Pal Srow.

Stating this on Faridabad, a spokesman of the district administration said the deputy commissioner had received information that registration of properties in unauthorised colonies was being carried out by charging a fee.

The deputy commissioner carried out an investigation at his level and found out certain irregularities in Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tigaon and Mohana tehsils.

Taking serious note of the matter, Srow suspended four registry clerks — Khemchand Chugh of Faridabad, Prakash Chander of Ballabhgarh, Kamal of Tigaon and Gyanendra of Mohna — with immediate effect.

Chargesheets have also been issued to them, said the spokesman. The deputy commissioner has also recommended an inquiry to the state government against a Tehsildar and three Naib Tehsildars of these tehsils, he added.