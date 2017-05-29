Four prime accused in Rampur molestation case arrested, search on for others

(ANI Photo) (ANI Photo)

The four prime accused in Rampur molestation case have been arrested, ANI reported Monday. “All four prime accused have been arrested, three were arrested last night, search is on to catch the other accused,” said Rampur Superintendent of Police Vipin Tanda.

That incident took place on May 22 in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district when a group of men accosted two women on a deserted road. The incident was caught in a video which went viral The shows a man pulling the dupatta of one of the women and picking her up. It shows the other men also molesting the woman. The second woman pleads the men to let them go but they refuse to do so.

Police claimed to have identified 14 people from the video. On Sunday the first prime accused Shehnawaz, 20, was arrested from the district in Kuwakhera village. Shehnawaz was sent to judicial custody by the court. All the others were also residents of the same village.

Tanda said the police are yet to identify the women and trace them. “A police team is trying to locate the women,” adding that “after both the women are identified, we will get their statements recorded before the magistrate and start the process of identifying persons who misbehaved with them. In the video, we have identified 14 persons. Some of them appear to be minors.”

The police have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the video. The FIR was filed under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe) and the Information Technology Act at Tanda police station.

