Four police personnel injured in grenade attack in Srinagar’s Saraf Kadal

The attack took place aorund 10.25 PM. (Representational Image)

Another attack on a CRPF camp in Srinagar has been reporter by ANI. The grenade attack which took place in Srinagar’s Saraf Kadal area has left three police personnel and a CRPF sub inspector injured.

Saraf Kadal area in downtown Srinagar is know for its jewellery showrooms. According to Greater Kashmir, the attack took place around 10.25 PM and the injured have been identified as Nazir Ahmad, Ct Tariq Ahmad and SgCt Farooq Ahmad of PP Urdu Bazar and SI Vikas Panday of CRPF.

More updates are awaited.

