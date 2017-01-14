Four police personnel injured in anti-Maoist operation in Latehar, explosives found

(Representational image) (Representational image)

Huge quantity of explosives have been recovered during a search operation launched by the security personnel following a landmine blast triggered by the Maoists at Budha Pahar, injuring five security personnel in Latehar district yesterday, police today said.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

An encounter had ensued soon after the blast, which occurred when the security personnel comprising of the Cobra battalion and District Armed Police launched the anti-Maoist operation based on an information that four Maoists who had suffered injuries during a recent encounter in Chhattisgarh, were likely to be shifted to Latehar via Budha Pahar jungle for treatment.

Five security personnel, including two Assistant Commandants of Cobra battalion and two Sub-Inspectors of District Police, were injured during the operation and were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment.

The Cobra battalion has recovered 165 detonators, 35 IEDs, 20 kgs explosives, 63 grenades, 50 m codex wire, 200 kg ration, huge quantity of medicines, 100 litres diesel, one generator set, utensils for 40-50 persons, one radio set, 35 sets of uniforms, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray claimed the Maoists have suffered heavy damages in yesterday’s encounter.

Referring to the landmine blast, Birtheray said the Maoists had planted pressure bombs and landmines all over the jungle and some of the explosives were planted in such a manner that even metal detectors failed to detect them.

A case has been registered with the Baresaand police station against 50 Maoists including its Central Polit Bureau member Arvind alias Birsai and zonal commander Mritunjay in connection with the landmine blast at Budha Pahar.