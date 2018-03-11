Four pilgrims from Kerala killed on way to Tirupati

The pilgrims from Kumbala in Kerala’s Kasaragod district were on their way to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here. (Representational) The pilgrims from Kumbala in Kerala’s Kasaragod district were on their way to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here. (Representational)

Four pilgrims from Kerala, including a woman, were killed and six of their relatives were injured after their vehicle rammed a speeding bus at Madhavan Thopu, about 85 km from here, police said on Sunday.

The mishap occurred when the driver of the pilgrims sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed the private bus coming from the opposite direction while trying to overtake a truck, police said.

The pilgrims from Kumbala in Kerala’s Kasaragod district were on their way to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here.

All the injured have been admitted to hospital and their condition is stable, police said.

