Four persons injured in three blasts by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and two women were on Sunday injured when pressure bombs, laid by Naxals, went off at separate places in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district. A police official said that the four were injured in three separate incidents that happened at Gangaloor and Bhairamgarh, about 450 kilometres from Raipur

Officials said that in the first incident, two women were left with splinter injuries when they stepped on a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) on the outskirts of their native Pusnar village. Security personnel brought the two women on a makeshift stretcher to Gangaloor for treatment from where they were being shifted to Raipur, said an official.

In another incident, a DRG constable, Shankar Pulse, was injured in a blast near Burji village and he too was being airlifted to Raipur for treatment, the official added.

The third incident saw DRG jawan Raju Kadti suffering minor injuries after a pressure bomb exploded in the forest near Biriabhoomi village in Bhairamgarh. An official informed that the DRG jawan had been admitted to a local hospital.

Officials said the incidents have taken place at a time when security personnel are in the process of returning after carrying out anti-Maoist operations over the past three-four days in the jungles of Gangaloor and Bhairamgarh. He added that the Naxals had placed such IEDs at several places along the route to harm security personnel.

