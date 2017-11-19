Four people shot in Bihar, bodies thrown into river as police suspect rivalry

Efforts are on to fish out the bodies from the river, police said. (Representational photo) Efforts are on to fish out the bodies from the river, police said. (Representational photo)

Four people were shot and their bodies thrown into river Ganga in Khagaria district of Bihar, police said on Sunday.

The men were shot near Nayagaon Muradpur village under Parbatta police station of Khagaria district on Saturday and the incident could be the fallout of a rivalry, the police said. Efforts are on to fish out the bodies from the river.

A person identified as Rohit Kumar has been arrested and produced before ACJM (11), Naugachia civil court, Bhagalpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vikas Vaibha said. Kumar told the court that he was a witness to the crime, the DIG said.

A massive joint operation has been launched in Bhagalpur, Katihar, Khagaria districts and Naugachhia police district to check the increasing crime graph in the riverine areas of these districts, the DIG said.

The victims have been identified as Pradeep, Shravn Choudhary, Saurabh and Chhotu, Naugachhia police district Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar said. While Pradeep and Shravn Choudhary were residents of Narkatiya village, Saurabh and Chhotu were residents of Gauripur village, the SP said.

