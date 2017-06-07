Four of Pune family booked after rape of young woman in Thane

Four person of family from Pune comprising a couple and their two sons have been booked by Thane police in connection with the rape of a young woman here last year. Khadakpada police in Kalyan division on Tuesday registered an offence under sections 376, 354 (‘C) (d), 109, 504, 506, 507, 500 rw 34 of the IPC against the accused family members but no arrest has been made so far in the case.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the 22-year-old victim lived in Chikanghar of Kalyan and was allegedly raped by prime accused Nitesh Jhampu Joshi, from Junnar in Pune sometime in December 2016. He also allegedly stripped the woman naked and video graphed her on his mobile.

The complainant said that the accused threatened to make the video viral and eliminate her father and brother if she revealed anything. The accused also forwarded the video and a note to the to be husband of the victim and broke her marriage, the complaint said.

Besides Nitesh, the other accused in the case are: Jhampu Joshi, Bhama Jhampu Joshi, and Vinod Joshi. Local police are carrying out further probe into the offence.

