Four of family dead in car fire after accident

The accident took place near Shamgarh village in Karnal district in the early hours of Tuesday. (Representational image) The accident took place near Shamgarh village in Karnal district in the early hours of Tuesday. (Representational image)

Four members of a family, including a seven month-old girl, from Delhi were charred to death when their car caught fire after it collided with a truck on National Highway-1. The accident took place near Shamgarh village in Karnal district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the dead have been identified as Sanchit Chopra (24), his wife Bhavna (23), mother-in-law Nisha (55) and his daughter Tusharika. The family, which lived in Hari Nagar, was returning to the capital from Amritsar.

Taraori police station incharge (Karnal district) Janak Raj told The Indian Express that a postmortem was conducted at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal, and that the bodies have been handed over to the next of kin.

“The accident took place around 4 am on Tuesday. The car jumped the road divider and crashed into the truck coming from the opposite side. The car caught fire and the family was burnt to death. The vehicle, too, was completely gutted. A fire tender had to be called to douse the flames. We used a crane to get the car out of the truck,” the SHO said.

No FIR has been registered and police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App