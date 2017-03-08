Four Naxals killed in Bihar’s Gaya distrct

Four Naxals killed in Bihar. (Representational image) Four Naxals killed in Bihar. (Representational image)

Four Naxals are reported to be killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Bihar’s Gaya distrct. The bodies of the Maoists have been recovered. The CoBRA battalion of the CRPF and state police have found four weapons with the bodies.

According to PTI, a senior Central Reserve Police Force official said, “An AK assault rifle, a Self Loading Rifle (SLR) and two INSAS rifles have been recovered from the spot.The operation was led by the 205th battalion of the CoBRA.”

A similiar naxal attack took place in 2016 in Darbha region of Bastar district where an assistant platoon commander of Chhattisgarh STF, K P Singh was killed and a constable was injured in a Maoist ambush.

Additional reinforcements has been sent to conduct a search operation in the area.

More details awaited.