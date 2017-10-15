Four Naxals held in Chhattisgarh, weapons seized

The arrested cadres were identified as Nar Singh (25), Mani Ram Markam (22), Sunder Singh (30) and Sukku Ram (35), he said. (Representational Image) The arrested cadres were identified as Nar Singh (25), Mani Ram Markam (22), Sunder Singh (30) and Sukku Ram (35), he said. (Representational Image)

The police on Sunday arrested four Naxals during a search operation in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. Three firearms, an improvised explosive device (IED) and a cache of other Maoist-related items, including material used in making explosives, were recovered from them, a police official said.

The cadres were apprehended from Alparas village under Koyalibeda police station area, around 200 kms from Raipur, when a composite squad of personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and district force was out on a search operation, Kanker’s Superintendent of Police K L Dhruv told PTI.

The arrested cadres were identified as Nar Singh (25), Mani Ram Markam (22), Sunder Singh (30) and Sukku Ram (35), he said. Three muzzle-loading guns, a 2kg IED, some explosive powder, splinters, electric wires, Maoist pamphlets and literature were recovered from their possession, the SP said. On October 5, four Naxals, including a couple, were arrested and two firearms were recovered from them in Panidobir village in Koyalibeda area of Kanker.

