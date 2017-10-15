Four Naxals held in Chhattisgarh, weapons seized

The police on Sunday arrested four Naxals during a search operation in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. Three firearms, an improvised explosive device (IED) and a cache of other Maoist-related items, including material used in making explosives, were recovered from them, a police official said.
The cadres were apprehended from Alparas village under Koyalibeda police station area, around 200 kms from Raipur, when a composite squad of personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and district force was out on a search operation, Kanker’s Superintendent of Police K L Dhruv told PTI.
The arrested cadres were identified as Nar Singh (25), Mani Ram Markam (22), Sunder Singh (30) and Sukku Ram (35), he said. Three muzzle-loading guns, a 2kg IED, some explosive powder, splinters, electric wires, Maoist pamphlets and literature were recovered from their possession, the SP said. On October 5, four Naxals, including a couple, were arrested and two firearms were recovered from them in Panidobir village in Koyalibeda area of Kanker.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App