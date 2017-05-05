Four naxals held from separate places in Chhattisgarh

Four naxals were on Friday arrested from two separate places in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh, police said. While three ultras were nabbed from Aranpur police station area, another one was apprehended from Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official told PTI.

“A joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district force was out on a search operation in Aranpur region, around 450 kms away from here, when they spotted three suspects, who were putting up Maoist posters and banners,” he said.

During the interrogation, the trio identified as Hadma, Hinga Muchaki and Bhima admitted their involvement with the banned outfit as jan militia members – lower rung cadres of Maoists, he added. Similarly, a jan miltia member- Rakesh Bhaskar was arrested from Bandipara Kamloor village by local police.

“He was allegedly involved in the attack on security personnel, who were patrolling to ensure safety of the railway track repairing works in the area in 2015,” the official said. Besides that, Rakesh was also involved in setting a railway OHE engine on fire and other naxal incidents, he added.

