Four Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh police on Thursday arrested four Naxals, including a couple, in Kanker district. Two firearms and a cache of Maoist-related items, including materials used in making explosives, were recovered from them, a police official said.

Acting on specific inputs, a composite squad of personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and district force launched a search operation in the interiors of an area under Koyalibeda police station limits, located around 200 kms from here, Kanker’s Additional Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Badhai told PTI.

On spotting the patrolling team, the rebels tried to escape but were caught after a short chase in Panidobir village, he said. Those held were identified as Ramnath Usendi (30), Saman Singh Anchla (50), Bazaru Ram Anchla (20) and his wife Urmila Anchla (20), he said.

Two muzzle loading guns, a detonator, explosive powder, some splinters, electric wires, Maoist banners and other items were recovered from their possession, he said. The cadres would be interrogated to gather details about the functioning of lower rung rebels in the region, he added.

