Four Naxal cadres held in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

Four lower-rung Naxal cadres were arrested in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said today. A joint team of CRPF’s 195th battalion and the district police force arrested four Naxals near Badegudra village under the Kuakonda police station limits yesterday evening, Dantewada additional superintendent of police Gorakhnath Baghel said.

The nabbed cadres were identified as Baman Mandavi (27), Sannu Kawasi (30), Joga Kartami (35) and Ayta Madvi (30), all active members of `jan-militia’ of Naxals, Baghel said.

They were suspected to be involved in incidents of torching of vehicles engaged in bridge construction and transportation in the area, the officer said, adding that their interrogation was underway.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App