Four missing women rescued in J&K’s Rajouri district

Four women, who had gone missing from different areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district over the past three months, were rescued by the police on Wednesday, an official said. Four missing cases, three registered at the Budhal police station and one at Nowshera, were solved on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

"Three women were reported missing from Gabbar, Samote and Gundi villages in Budhal Tehsil, and cases were registered on September 26 and 27, and October 8, respectively," he said, adding that one woman had gone missing from Lamberi in Nowshera.

They had not left the district and were rescued by teams of different police stations, the spokesman said. The women were rescued from Rajouri town, Kalakote Baki Bari and Shahdra Sharief. The person missing from Lamberi was rescued from the town, he said. They have been handed over to their families after the completion of legal formalities.

