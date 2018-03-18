Four minors held for ‘rape bid’ on University of Hyderabad campus

Cyberabad Police have arrested four minor boys for allegedly trying to rape a student of University of Hyderabad on Friday evening in an isolated area on the campus. Inspector at Gachibowli police station M Gangadhar said that the four boys, all school dropouts, had jumped over the UoH boundary wall on the isolated south side on Friday evening.

“They said they were looking for some fun and adventure in the area which is like a dense forest. They saw a couple sitting on a boulder and attacked them with the clear intention of raping the women. They caught hold of the man and beat him up till he lost consciousness. Then they tried to assault the woman but the man regained conscious and started fighting, and the woman started screaming. When some students from nearby hostels started arriving, the boys ran away and jumped over the wall. We investigated all night and arrested the four boys from nearby Nallagandla. They will be produced in court on Sunday. They deny trying to assault the woman,” the inspector said.

