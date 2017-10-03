Four militants killed in two infiltration bids

Army jawans on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Army jawans on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Army on Monday claimed to have foiled two infiltration bids on the Line of Control in the Rampur sector in Uri and the Tanghdar sector, killing four infiltrators.

This is the third infiltration in Uri in the past one week and the army has killed five infiltrators including Qayoom Najar, one of the oldest surviving militants in the Valley.

The Army said its troopers killed two infiltrators near the Torna area of Rampur that is located close to the Gulmarg sector and two more infiltrators were killed in Kupwara district’s Tangdhar sector.

“Two infiltrators were killed and two weapons were recovered from their possession. The identity of these militants is being ascertained,’’ a defence spokesman said. He further said that two more infiltrators were killed in the Tanghdar sector.

On October 25, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation had killed four fidayeen militants near the Kalgai village on the Uri-Kaman road.

The Army and the police claimed that four militants were foreigners and had plans to strike one of the strategic camps at Kalgai. However, all the militants were killed before they could target the camp.

Last week, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was on a visit to Kashmir, had gone to forward posts in North Kashmir’s Uri sector where she was briefed about the security situation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App