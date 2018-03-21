Four militants killed in Kupwara

Four militants were killed after the group was surrounded by Army combat teams, Army said (Representational Image) Four militants were killed after the group was surrounded by Army combat teams, Army said (Representational Image)

The Army on Tuesday claimed to have killed four militants, believed to be fresh infiltrators, in Halmathpora village of Kupwara district. The Army and police have not divulged further details about the militants killed so far in the operation which is underway in the area in north Kashmir. Sources said that soldiers of 41 Rashtriya Rifles intercepted a group of militants in a dense forest area at Fatah Khan checkpoint near Halmathpora village on Tuesday afternoon.

Four militants were killed after the group was surrounded by Army combat teams, Army said. “Four militants were killed. The operation is still on,” Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. However, J&K DGP S P Vaid said only three militants were killed in the encounter. “In the encounter, so far three terrorists have been killed,” Vaid said.

The encounter site is around 8 km from Kupwara town and Halmathpora is the last village before the LoC, which is 20-25 km away from the spot. Officials said it was possible that these militants sneaked into the Valley recently and were waiting for an opportunity to cross into Lolab or Vilgam areas of Kupwara district. The area used to witness heavy snowfall in winter, but due to less snowfall this year the militants could have taken the route to sneak into Kashmir.

