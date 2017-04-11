Four militants killed: Army

The Army on Monday said that four militants were killed while they were trying to infiltrate from across the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Keran sector. This was the first major infiltration bid that was foiled by the Army this year. “The encounter started on Sunday night and continued for several hours. Four militants were killed and four weapons have been recovered from the encounter site,” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express. He, however, did not reveal the identity of the militants.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now