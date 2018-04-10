Four members of a family killed in road mishap

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the truck driver. (Representational) Police have registered a case and launched a search for the truck driver. (Representational)

Four members of a family travelling on a scooter were killed when a truck hit their vehicle near at Chhindwara on Tuesday, police said. All four were on their way to a temple when the truck crashed into their two-wheeler on Seoni Road, 10km from the district headquarters, they said. They died on the spot, an official said, adding the victims were local residents.

The deceased included a 35-year-old man, identified only as Gollu, his wife Dipika (30) and their daughter Ranu (8). The fourth deceased was identified as Kakie Bai (45), the mother of Dipika, Kundipura police station inspector Ratnesh Mishra said.

The truck driver fled the mishap spot along with his vehicle, Mishra said. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the truck driver, he added.

