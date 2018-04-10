Presents Latest News
  • Four members of a family killed in road mishap

Four members of a family killed in road mishap

The truck driver fled the mishap spot along with his vehicle, Kundipura police station inspector Ratnesh Mishra said.

By: PTI | Chhindwara | Published: April 10, 2018 6:01:35 pm
road mishap Police have registered a case and launched a search for the truck driver. (Representational)
Top News

Four members of a family travelling on a scooter were killed when a truck hit their vehicle near at Chhindwara on Tuesday, police said. All four were on their way to a temple when the truck crashed into their two-wheeler on Seoni Road, 10km from the district headquarters, they said. They died on the spot, an official said, adding the victims were local residents.

The deceased included a 35-year-old man, identified only as Gollu, his wife Dipika (30) and their daughter Ranu (8). The fourth deceased was identified as Kakie Bai (45), the mother of Dipika, Kundipura police station inspector Ratnesh Mishra said.

The truck driver fled the mishap spot along with his vehicle, Mishra said. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the truck driver, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 10: Latest News