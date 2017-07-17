Latest News
  • Four members of a family burnt to death over property dispute in Bihar

By: PTI | Katihar | Updated: July 17, 2017 12:51 pm
Kedarnath cried for help after failing to open the door as his brother had locked it from outside, the police said.
A family of four was burnt to death allegedly by a family member over a property dispute in Katihar district of Bihar in the early hours today. Kedarnath (45), his wife Pratima Devi (40) and their two daughters Soni Kumari (18) and Dimple Kumari (16) were set afire when they were fast asleep, police said. Kedarnath cried for help after failing to open the door as his brother had locked it from outside, the police said.

By the time the neighbours at Chaundi village broke open the door, two persons were charred to death. Two others succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital, the police said. The culprit was absconding after the incident, the police said. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chhotelal Yadav has gone to the spot to probe the tragic incident.

