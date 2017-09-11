Four mauled to death by wild bears in Chhattisgarh

Wild bears mauled to death four persons, including a minor, and injured a man in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Monday. Two of the victims, Ashwin Kispotta (16) and Linus Minj (42), had yesterday afternoon taken their cattle for grazing in a forest at the bottom of a hill near Ambachua village in Jashpur district when a wild bear attacked them, a forest official said.

Kispotta died on the spot while Minj succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital during treatment, he said. In another incident, two villagers died and another person sustained injuries when a bear attacked them at Ramanuj Nagar forest range in Surajpur district yesterday, he said.

Mahipal (42), a native of Rajapur village, was working in his agricultural field when the bear mauled him to death. In a bid to save him, a local, Bhulan Ram (45), lost his life while another villager received injuries, he said.

The kin of all the deceased persons were given an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000 each, the official said adding that the remaining compensation will be disbursed after completing the necessary formalities.

