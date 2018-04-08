Four Madhya Pradesh govt staffers suspended for taking part in April 2 protests

Presents Latest News
Four Madhya Pradesh government employees have been suspended by the collector of Bhind for allegedly taking part in the “Bharat bandh” called by Dalit outfits on April 2 to protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Bhind Collector Illaiyaraja T said Suresh Kaushal and Yogesh Gupta, both assistant grade 2 employees, Pravesh Dohre, a peon, and Mahesh Verma, an assistant clerk, were placed under suspension on Friday.

The four were posted at the district collectorate and a probe had revealed that they had participated in the April 2 protests, the collector added. In another development, Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Khare said a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for information leading to the arrest of those absconding after being accused of violence during the protests.

He added that a person identified as Gajraj Jatav, who had allegedly incited violence during the shutdown, was arrested from Bhopal following a tip-off. The accused is the husband of Sanju Jatav, a former chairperson of the local Janpad Panchayat, the police said.

The protests in Bhind had accounted for four of the eight deaths reported on April 2 from across Madhya Pradesh, officials said. Three people had died in Gwalior and one in Morena, they added.

