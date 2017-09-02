Four loaded wagons of goods train derails near Hardattpur railway station in UP, no casualties

Only in Express
The accident has led to the diversion of six trains and Allahabad-Manduadih route has been affected. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 2, 2017 9:26 pm
No casualties have been reported. (Source: ANI photo)
Four loaded wagons of a goods train derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Hardattpur railway station Saturday evening, according to news agency ANI. The accident has led to the diversion of six trains and Allahabad-Manduadih route has been affected. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited.

  1. T
    Truth
    Sep 2, 2017 at 10:09 pm
    Modi refuses to accept any resignation and has asked Suresh Prabhu to continue as RM.......Yogi continues without allowing his own prosecution and after murdering 100s of poor children in Gorakhpur........DeMon-Modi himself continues shamelessly after axing the economy .......Great times ahead !!!
    Reply
