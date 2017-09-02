Four loaded wagons of goods train derails near Hardattpur railway station in UP, no casualties

No casualties have been reported. (Source: ANI photo) No casualties have been reported. (Source: ANI photo)

Four loaded wagons of a goods train derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Hardattpur railway station Saturday evening, according to news agency ANI. The accident has led to the diversion of six trains and Allahabad-Manduadih route has been affected. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd