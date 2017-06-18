Four killed, two hurt as speeding truck rams into car

A speeding truck rammed into a car, killing four men and injuring two others near the Sitapura crossing at Bikaner, the police said on Sunday. The driver of the truck has been arrested, they added. The incident occurred late last night at a spot under the Hanumangarh Junction police station when the truck, coming from Kishangarh and headed towards Punjab, rammed into a car, which was coming from Sangaria town, SHO Ranvir Singh told PTI.

Four passengers of the car — Sunny Marwah (20), Tushar Lunawat (20), Hanu Lakhotia (22) and Arjun Pawa (26) — were killed on the spot, while the two injured — Pankaj and Deepak — were referred to a hospital in Bikaner, he said, adding that the truck driver, who fled the spot after the incident, was subsequently arrested from Sangaria.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family members, the SHO said, adding that a case has been registered against the truck driver.

