Four killed in two separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Two brothers living in adjacent houses were killed and their mother was seriously injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in one of their houses in Raigiri near Bhongir in Yadadri district of Telangana last night. The explosion occurred in Venkat Reddy’s house killing him instantly.

The blast was so powerful that it killed his brother Prabhakar Reddy who was sleeping in the adjacent house and severely injured their mother in another room. Police said that other members of the family were not at home the explosion took place. Venkat Reddy’s eldest son had gone to participate in Ganesh immersion and was nearby when he heard the blast and rushed back to see his father and uncle dead. His grandmother has been rushed to Gandhi Hospital at Secunderabad. “The blast was very powerful and it has shaken the villagers. It appears to be LPG blast only,’’ DCP P Yadadri said.

In another incident in Adoni in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, two brothers were allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants Mondaymorning. Adoni Police said that 8-10 persons had come in a van to kidnap Bhoya Nagendra, a real estate agent, outside their house. His brother Naresh saw the gang attacking Nagendra and tried to rescue him but two of the assailants stabbed him. He succumbed to injuries at Kurnool Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, Adoni Police found a charred body near a pond on the outskirts of Adoni and suspect that it is Nagendra’s who was probably stabbed to death and his body set on fire by the assailants. The reason for the attack is not yet known.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App