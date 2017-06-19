Four killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Related News Four killed, two hurt as speeding truck rams into car

Four persons were killed and five others injured when their car collided with two other vehicles in Hanumangarh district in Bikaner division of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred late last night when a marriage party was returning after the ceremony. The groom Jagatpal Singh and three others Sandeep Kumar, Raghuveer Singh, and Subhash Jat died on the spot while five others were injured, deputy SP Jai Singh said.

The injured were being treated at the district hospital.

