Four killed in Rajasthan mishap

Four persons, three of them brothers, died on the NH-162 in Pali district today when their car rammed into a tractor’s trailer from behind when the other vehicle braked abruptly. The passengers, hailing from Mumbai, were on a visit to their native Nadol village in Pali district when the mishap occurred near Purada.

“We have registered a case against the trailer driver who fled the spot after the accident. He was later arrested,” SHO Sumerpur, Sumer Singh said.

The deceased persons are Madan Kumar (52), Dinesh Kumar (40), Narendra Kumar (48), who are brothers, and their cousin Meghraj (48) from Ahmedabad, investigating officer in the case Meetha Lal Parmar said.

The post-mortem has been carried out and the bodies were handed over to family members for performing last rites.

