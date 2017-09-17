Four killed in lightning strikes in Chhattisgarh

Representational photo Representational photo

Four people, including a minor girl and a woman, were killed and six others injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Korba and Janjgir-Champa districts, police said.

Heavy rains lashed large parts of the two districts where lightning strikes were reported at five places that left four people dead and six others wounded, a senior police official said.

Three persons, including a 10-year-old girl, died and another minor girl sustained injuries in two lightning incidents under Dipka police station area (Korba), he said.

The deceased identified as Ramesh Khosro (45) and Ajmer Singh (45) had taken shelter in a thatched house on way to Jhabar village (Dipka) to protect themselves from heavy rain when lightning struck them, he said.

In another incident, Ilisha Pashi (10) died and her friend Laxmi (14) sustained injuries by lightning while they were playing outside their home in Jhanjh village in the same area, the official said.

In the neighhbouring Janjgir-Champa district, a woman identified as Vidya Bai (27) was killed and five others were injured after they were hit by lightning at three different villages under Akaltara police stations, he added.

The injured have been admitted to hospital, said the official.

