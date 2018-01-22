Four killed in Gujarat chemical plant blast

Four persons were killed and eight others injured in a fire triggered by a blast at a fertiliser factory in Nandesari industrial area of Vadodara on Sunday morning. All the victims were working in the factory of the GSP Crop Science Private Limited at the time of the blast.

“The incident took place around 5:45 am. After the blast in the plant, the fire spread to nearby plants because it came in contact with highly inflammable chemical substance there. It took about two hours to douse the fire,” said Vadodara Fire Officer Om Jadeja.

According to him, 19 staff members of the factory were missing during the fire. While four workers — Suresh Parmar (28), Yaswant Parmar (27), Bhupendra Rohit (24) and Hitesh Vadodara (30) — died of suffocation, eight other workers were rescued from the plant by the fire brigade team and were rushed to a hospital. Among them four were unconscious.

Along with Vadodara fire brigade vans, fire extinguishing vehicles belonging to other companies located in nearby areas were also pressed into action.

“The primary reason for the blast is some malfunctioning in the plant that led to heavy pressure in the chemical reactor, resulting in the blast. Further investigation is underway by the forensic team,” Jadeja added.

Vadodara District Collector P Bharathi said that further action will be taken based on the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory and police teams.

