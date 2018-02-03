Four killed as speeding truck hits car in Gujarat

Four persons were killed when a speeding truck hits car near Nana Raipura village in Narmada district in Gujarat, police said (Google Maps) Four persons were killed when a speeding truck hits car near Nana Raipura village in Narmada district in Gujarat, police said (Google Maps)

Four persons were killed while one sustained severe injuries when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck near Nana Raipura village in Narmada district in Gujarat, police said Saturday. The accident occurred late last night, they said.

“Five youths from Rajpipla in the district had gone to Dediapada for some work and were returning last night when their car was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction near Nana Raipura village,” a Rajpipla police station officer said.

While two of them died on the spot, another two died at a government hospital in Vadodara, where they were rushed in a critical condition, the official said. The accident took place when they were returning from Dediapada to Rajpipla, where they lived, the police official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App