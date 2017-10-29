Four killed as motorcycle collides with car in Chhattisgarh

Four persons, including a minor, were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district early on Sunday, police said. The victims were on way to Kanker town after having dinner at an eatery when their two-wheeler collided head-on with the car coming from the opposite direction around 1 am near the Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare College on National Highway No 30, a police official said.

The car driver fled after the accident leaving behind the vehicle, he said.

Three of the victims – Tarendra Yadav (18), Akash Yadav (17) and Rajkamal Yadav (18) – died on the spot, while another person, identified as Sanjay Yadav (21), succumbed to his injuries early this morning during treatment at a local hospital, the police official said.

A case was registered in this connection, he added.

