Top Stories
  • Four killed as car rams into truck in Telangana

Four killed as car rams into truck in Telangana

The victims were going from Hyderabad to Ramagundam in Peddapalli district when their speeding car hit the stationary truck parked on a roadside at Algunoor village around 3 am, Karimnagar's Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

By: PTI | Karimnagar (telangana) | Published:November 21, 2017 11:45 am
telanagana car accident, karimnagar car accident, accident on road, road accidents, telangana road accident, indian express news Three of the victims died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital, another police official said. (Representational picture)
Top News

Four persons, including two women, were killed when their car rammed into a truck on the city’s outskirts in the wee hours on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were going from Hyderabad to Ramagundam in Peddapalli district when their speeding car hit the stationary truck parked on a roadside at Algunoor village around 3 am, Karimnagar’s Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

Three of the victims died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital, another police official said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Ravinder Rao Kamble (54) and his wife Saritha Kamble (48), he said.

The police were yet to ascertain the identities of the other two deceased, including a woman, he said.

The bodies have been shifted to Karimnagar district hospital for post mortem, the official said.

A case registered has been registered in connection with the accident, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 21: Latest News