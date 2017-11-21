Four killed as car rams into truck in Telangana

Three of the victims died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital, another police official said. (Representational picture) Three of the victims died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital, another police official said. (Representational picture)

Four persons, including two women, were killed when their car rammed into a truck on the city’s outskirts in the wee hours on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were going from Hyderabad to Ramagundam in Peddapalli district when their speeding car hit the stationary truck parked on a roadside at Algunoor village around 3 am, Karimnagar’s Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

Three of the victims died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital, another police official said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Ravinder Rao Kamble (54) and his wife Saritha Kamble (48), he said.

The police were yet to ascertain the identities of the other two deceased, including a woman, he said.

The bodies have been shifted to Karimnagar district hospital for post mortem, the official said.

A case registered has been registered in connection with the accident, he added.

